The Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic opened a fiscal responsibility process against the Ministry of Sport for losing the venue for the Pan American Games, which were to be held in Barranquilla, and for irregularities in the handling of money.

“It was established that while the Mayor’s Office of Barranquilla made three transfers for the right to host and sponsorship, the Ministry of Sports failed to comply with the commitments made, related to the acquisition, appropriation and payment of resources worth USD 8,000,000 that had a final payment date of December 30, 2023 and January 30, 2024,” said the Comptroller’s Office.

The regulatory body conducted an audit of Ministry of Sport and found “fiscal findings” for $31,493 million pesos, due to non-compliance during the 2023 period in which the former athlete was serving as portfolio heads Maria Isabel Urrutia (until February), and Astrid Rodriguez.

According to information from the Comptroller’s Office, the “finding of major importance” is due to $25.874 million following the failure to comply with the terms of the agreement with EnTerritorio, which affected hundreds of students who were to participate in the 2023 Intercollegiate Games.

The Comptroller’s Office explains that this is due to “the contractor’s failure to comply with the terms of the contract, failures by supervisors, as well as the lack of opportunity to take corrective action by the competent officials, causing an impact on students participating in the Intercollegiate Games for the 2023 period.”

Astrid Rodríguez, Minister of Sport.

He also found another $5.104 million hole due to “irregularities” in the contract for construction in Soup, Cundinamarcafrom the athletics track at the La Trinidad Recreation and Sports Complex.

“The construction of the athletics track at the La Trinidad Recreation and Sports Complex in the municipality of Sopó in the Department of Cundinamarca and within the framework of the inter-administrative agreement COID 916-2023 signed between the Municipality of Sopó and the Ministry of Sport,” he explains.

“There was a violation of the supervision duties, which led to a decrease in the resources available for the project, as well as distrust on the part of the community of the aforementioned municipalities regarding the use of public resources. The incident caused damage to public property for $5,104,170,772 and has alleged disciplinary and criminal charges,” he added.



In addition, payments were found for works not executed, a “low execution” of the budget for the 2023 period, budget reserves with “inadequate justification,” and poor quality in the contracted works.

