Arthur Conan Doyle may turn in his grave, but it is inevitable that his creation, the most popular detective in the history of literature, will stand up to a thousand and one substitutes in multiple formats. The youth film ‘Enola Holmes’, the first installment of a probable saga starring Millie Bobby Brown, exalted for her starring role in ‘Stranger Things’, was a surprise, staying overnight on the Netflix menu. The same streaming entertainment platform launched the series last weekend ‘The irregular ones’, eight chapters around fifty minutes They describe the tribulations of a gang of orphans who are dedicated to solving strange cases in the underworld of London. The British city is the center of a wave of supernatural crimes and these small investigators try to remedy the situation following in the wake of Dr. Watson – at first an arrogant and unbearable guy – under the shadow of Sherlock Holmes – elusive and addicted to drugs-, whose presence is anecdotal and purely symbolic. In the Victorian era, the streets refer to ‘Oliver Twist’, another literary classic, while the bunch of brats, a group of misfits with special gifts, it faces to an evil that manifests itself physically in surprising ways, like a flock of deadly crows attacking citizens as in Hitchcock’s ‘The Birds’. The black magic and certain visions they are also present in a series of events that converge in a greater, terrifying and apparently unstoppable threat.

Enola is the sister of Sherlock, a little detective heroine, somewhat rebellious, who sets out on a journey in search of her mother in the recommended film available on Netflix. He follows the clues that his own mother has left him, as if it were one of his usual games, but on his way he runs into another curious case that affects British politics, with the dark London of Jack the Ripper as the setting. ‘Irregulars’ could be the hidden cousins ​​of the Holmes family. Are lost children, from the neighborhood, who live little adventures in a kind of vintage ‘Stranger Things’, although his ways are current, as well as the modern music that accompanies the images. This kid, shrewd and restlessHe was already poking his head out of the Conan Doyle books. His relationship with the ineffable literary detective myth ends up being a drag on his exploits. The endearing main characters do not end up flying alone. The setting refers to other series, such as ‘Penny Dreadful’ or ‘The Alienist’. It is not gothic enough, but it works minimally in its search for the general public. It is obvious in some passages, but neither does it claim to offer more than a string of moments of escape.

A still from ‘Los irregulares’.

As happened in ‘Enola Holmes’, superior in tone, in ‘The irregular’ the focus of attention of the narrative falls on a female with character, despite her age, which is to be appreciated.Thaddea Graham, seen in the series ‘The King’s Letter’, where he already showed his virtues in front of the camera, eating the rest of the artistic team, leads a young and inclusive cast of a proposal that grows in intensity and darkens as the chapters progress. In each installment there is a mystery to solve, but all the episodes connect in a plot arc that puts all the pieces together and opens the doors for a continuation. Tom bidwell, responsible for ‘My Mad Fat Diary’, is the creator of this production that moves between the detective story and the fantastic adventure that deals with friendship, companionship and the possibility of choosing your own family. Completing the good casting, the best of the lot, we find Royce pierreson (‘The Witcher’) as Dr. Watson and Jojo macari (‘Sex Education’), McKell David (‘Don’t grow up or you will die’) and Darci shaw (‘Judy’) as the protagonist gang, which she joins Harrison Osterfield (‘Avengers: Infinity War’) in a curious role. Sherlock Holmes hardly appears until late in the season, played by Henry Lloyd-Hughes (‘Anna Karenina’).

