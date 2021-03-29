Another story of the top 10 Netflix movies and series is giving something to talk about. Irregular will have season 2 for the taste of users.

As is customary in streaming, the first part of the series caused us more questions than answers, which left open the possibility of a continuation. The drama has yet to solve its mysteries.

Irregular, season 2

According to the What’s on Netflix portal, the second part of the series is in development after the premiere of the first season on streaming. This is not the first time that Netflix has renewed a program shortly after the launch of the first chapters; F ictions like Warrior Nun, Virgin River and The Bridgertons they have had the same luck .

What is Los Irregulares about?

Released on March 26, the series follows the Dr watson (Royce Pierreson) while recruiting Bea (Thaddea Graham) and her friends as private investigators in London. As the chapters pass we will meet Sherlock Holmes (Henry Lloyd-Hughes), who keeps more than one secret.

What will happen in The Irregular, season 2?

Right now there is a big question mark about the series, but mostly Sherlock Holmes. At the end of the first season, the detective was sucked into an interdimensional void. Everyone has presumed that he is dead, but it is very possible that he will return or maybe someone will dare to go looking for him.

Release date of The Irregular, season 2

While production is running, the exact date of its release on Netflix is ​​unknown at the moment.

Cast of The Irregular

Henry Lloyd-Hughes as Sherlock Holmes

Thaddea Graham as Bea

Darci Shaw as Jessie

Jojo Macari is Billy

McKell David as Spike

Harrison Osterfield as Leopold