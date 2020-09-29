Burial of a Covid-19 victim in Baja California. GUILLERMO ARIAS / AFP

Months have passed since Mexico announced how the strategies put in place to combat the pandemic would be gradually dismantled and announced its traffic light to move to the new normal. That premature initiative and optimistic statements about the end of covid-19 are revealed again when the summer has passed, the influenza vaccination campaigns are announced and the epidemiological curve continues to be worrying in the country. Although there is already a state, Campeche, which has reached green at the traffic light and others present a more promising outlook, the presence of the virus continues to be irregular and sometimes gives surprises: capricious backtracks when everything was going better. “Do not trust yourself,” said the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell in his last conference.

The fundamental silhouette of the management of the pandemic, which has already claimed more than 76,600 deaths – the figures for excess deaths will not be known for another two years, according to the authorities -, is drawn, as always, by the infection curve weekly. Adding positives, negatives, and doubt, the graph draws two clearly defined moments and a more difficult-to-read present. The first phase lasted until mid-July and was one of sustained growth: each week there were more cases than the previous one. Starting around July 20, this increase came to a halt, being replaced by a gradual decline, although notably slower than the previous growth.

The last week of August marked a new turning point with an uncertain outcome. There was then the first increase in more than a month. Perhaps it is not a coincidence that in those days the definition of “suspected case” was expanded: on the 24th, Undersecretary López-Gatell warned that from then on new “accessory symptoms” would be included, such as “loss of smell, loss of taste, diarrhea ”. Additionally, a single accessory symptom was assumed to trigger the suspicion of covid. The change aligned Mexico with the growing international scientific consensus on the nature of the virus and the disease it causes: not strictly respiratory, but rather capable of attacking on various fronts according to the people.

But its main variant, statistically speaking, continues to present a symptomatological picture similar to that of a common respiratory infection. Therefore, the best way to test whether the rebound is due more to the change in definition than to a true aggregate increase in cases is to use the weekly reports from the epidemiological surveillance network (Sentinel) of the Ministry of Health. This network collects all cases with influenza-like symptoms (ILI) or severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) in its more than 400 alarm centers. The value thrown does not serve to determine the size of the epidemic by itself, but its trend, especially when compared with the average of previous years.

Indeed, in the Sentinel figures there is a more sustained decrease, and even earlier (the difference between “peaks” in both graphs almost perfectly coincides with the mean delay in the diagnosis by PCR test of covid: between one and two weeks), indicating that the rebound is probably due more to the change in the definition of “suspicious case” than to an even aggregate increase.

This consideration leaves Mexico immersed in a kind of irregular plateau: the first graph, of tests and cases, indicates that after the correction of the end of August, the first week of September (the last one whose data are fully reliable, due to the aforementioned delay ) maintained values ​​very similar to the previous one. The second confirms the stability during the first half of the month, leaving in doubt whether the sway after the 12th will draw an upward or downward trend. And, above all, it clearly indicates that the respiratory infections detected by the epidemiological surveillance network multiply by fifty or sixty the average figure from 2017 to 2019: the epidemic, no one will be surprised to know, remains firm in Mexico despite its decline.

Having clarified the general picture, the central question is where is the virus. Federal policy, in fact, is based on this same logic: the application of a risk “traffic light” based on a series of indicators for each of the states that make up the country. The focus is on the apparently rockiest figure: hospital bed occupancy. It is only an appearance, because the low rates of access to the health system in Mexico make it impossible to consider absolute percentages as a definitive indicator of incidence. But at least they do allow some comparison between regions, as well as a consideration of the evolution within each one of them.

Nuevo León and Nayarit lead the rates, although the second shows a certain decrease that is not seen in the first. Colima and Mexico City play in the same dangerous league. The capital, in fact, has maintained a remarkably stable epidemic, characteristic of a deeply connected metropolitan area. At the other extreme, Campeche (the first entity that has officially agreed to the best degree in the famous “traffic light”: green), Chiapas and actually the entire southeastern end of the nation presents much calmer values. The question remains as to whether it is due to some structural condition (urban centers less concentrated than the large central and northern capitals, perhaps) or whether the figure masks a negative differential: precisely that of access to health services in which are some of the worst equipped areas of Mexico.

Be that as it may, the truth is that Campeche and Chiapas (and also Tabasco, Yucatán, Tlaxcala or Quintana Roo) are reaching levels of almost suppression, even if it is temporary: we must not lose sight of the fact that there is always room for rebounds and second peaks, as shown by experiences in such disparate places as Peru, Israel or Spain. Meanwhile, the incidence in Colima is close to 40 deaths per million inhabitants each week, during the period from late August to September 20.

Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Nayarit and Nuevo León are, for their part, examples of more or less continuous plateaus. Meanwhile, the true epicenter of the pandemic in the country, the capital and its metropolitan area, continue to seek a way out, helped by an unrivaled availability of means. After three months of irregular but steady decline in deaths, that light at the end of the tunnel is still not clearly distinguishable. They, like the rest, have to manage the pandemic.