













The Irregular at Magic High School: Third season premieres in April and reveals a new trailer









The northernmost anime returns with a third season announced for April 2023. A trailer was released along with a promotional poster that shows the entire cast.

In addition, the main opening theme of the season was presented. It will be performed by LiSA and is titled “Shouted Serenade.” The trailer plays with colors and allows us to see the cast of young magicians training hard, while also revealing the main enemies.

The trailer illuminates us with the classic palette of flashing colors very typical of the series.

Source: Aniplex

Returning voice cast members are as follows:

Saori Hayami as Miyuki Shiba

Yūichi Nakamura as Tatsuya Shiba

Kiyono Yasuno as Minami Sakurai

Those that are added to the magical adventure were also announced:

Kikunosuke Toya as Minoru Kudou

Tatsumaru Tachibana as Takuma Shippou

Houchu Ohtsuka will play Retsu Kudou – replacing Motomu Kiyokawa, who passed away in 2022.

Yumi Uchiyama as Erika Chiba

Takuma Terashima as Leonhart Saijo

Satomi Satou as Mizuki Shibata

Atsushi Tamaru as Mikihiko Yoshida

Sora Amamiya as Honoka Mitsui

Yuiko Tatsumi as Shizuku Kitayama

Maaya Uchida as Ayako Kuroba

Emiri Katō as Fumiya Kuroba

Kana Hanazawa as Mayumi Saegusa

Eri Kitamura as Kasumi Saegusa

Aoi Yūki as Izumi Saegusa

Koji Yusa as Zhou Gongjin

Where I can see The Irregular at Magic High School?

Crunchyroll has both seasons of the anime plus the feature film available. The first consists of 26 chapters, the second had 13 episodes plus the film, which lasts 1:11 minutes. The first anime installment arrived in April 2014 and the second in 2020. The film premiered in 2017. The third season will arrive in 2024.

I recommend you search for the series in the Crunchyroll search engine with its original title Mahouka Koukou no Rettousei, Otherwise it will be more difficult for the server to provide you with the desired search.

The anime is based on the light novels written by Tsutomu Satō and began publication in 2008 and ended in 2020 with volume 32. Two sequels were published in 2020 and 2021.

We recommend you: These are the winter anime that will be unmissable and we tell you where to watch them

About The Irregular at Magic High School

The anime is set in a universe in which magic is learned in an institutionalized way. The characters go to high school and university to polish their skills – that's right, Hogwarts type and in anime, like Mashle–.

A pair of brothers enter high school and face mysterious enemies. The plot of The Irregular at Magic High School It is controversial because the siblings – Tatsuya and Miyuki – act as a romantic couple even though they share a biological bond.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)