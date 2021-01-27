The Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla Corti, arrived this Wednesday in Formosa amid several complaints about the poor conditions in which the people of Formosa are in isolation centers for coronavirus.

In his first public appearance, the official went to visit school 224, which functions as an isolation center and is located in the Barrio Obrero, in the center of the capital.

When he left there, a group of young people approached Pietragalla and asked him to take the necessary actions to stop Governor Gildo Insfrán’s measures. Given this, ironically, the Secretary for Human Rights replied: “Do you think I’m dressed up like this for the carnival?”

Pietragalla, dressed in a light blue color, got into the truck that took him to that school while one of the young men asked him to treat him with respect: “I ask you to treat me the same way we treat you, please do not chicanee me. We need you to give solutions and explanations for what is happening. “

According to spokespersons for the Human Rights Secretariat, Pietragalla met in the morning with Insfrán and his cabinet authorities and in the afternoon the official visited different preventive accommodation centers and health care centers set up in the framework of the pandemic.

The Secretary of Human Rights in Formosa. Photo capture.

For tomorrow, Thursday, the official has scheduled meetings with local human rights body, opposition leaders and with members of the block of provincial deputies of the UCR. Following these activities, he will hold a press conference.

The secretary assured that he responded to “all meeting requests” that they requested, in relation to the comments shared on social networks by the opposition councilor Gabriela Neme.

“I want to clarify that I responded to all meeting requests that they were requested of me and that tomorrow I will meet with her, as we have informed her, “said Pietragalla through social networks.

In relation to the comments shared by the councilor @gabrielaneme, I want to clarify that I responded to all the requests for meetings that were requested of me and that I will meet with her tomorrow, as we have informed you. – Horacio Pietragalla Corti (@pietragallahora) January 27, 2021

Pietragalla’s journey is to “gather information to be made available to the authorities and of the society of Formosa to guarantee that all necessary measures are adopted to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the human rights of all, “it was reported in an official statement.

The delegation is made up of Pietragalla Corti, the Undersecretary of Protection and International Liaison on Human Rights, Andrea Pochak; the National Director for the Protection of the Rights of Groups in Situation of Vulnerability, Leonardo Gorbacz, and the Undersecretary for Health Strategies of the Ministry of Health, Alejandro Costa.

“It is necessary to clarify that the entire aforementioned delegation has its negative PCR certificate” in coronavirus, the Human Rights Secretariat stressed.