Genoa – Forty days of total and definitive closure, with the creation of an alternative road network along the provincial road 70 of Boasi, then about a year and a half of alternating one-way traffic linked to flows. This is the decision that emerged from the meeting that took place approximately yesterday in the Metropolitan City the start of work on the Bargagli-Ferriere tunnel. Therefore, a compromise solution with respect to the request to maintain the viability tout court, also advanced three weeks ago by the metropolitan mayor Marco Bucci, and the announcement of Anas at the end of 2021 which revealed a total closure of three months.

Certainly, for those who live in Fontanabuona, in Val Trebbia and for the Genoese who work in the Fontanino industrial area (many also in Media Valbisagno), considerable inconveniences are expected. As for the works, yesterday the designer Danilo Musso and the Anas executives reiterated the importance of implementing the intervention of 23 million, without which there would be a real risk of an indefinite closure. The paving of the tunnel, in fact, risks collapsing and then 23 million euros and a year and a half of construction would not be enough.

Apart from the 40-day traffic block, which will go into effect on 21 February, the most original circumstance is the creation of a one-way system based precisely on traffic flows, both those related to work and school. In short words, you can go through the tunnel on one lane in the east-Genoa direction in the morning, while you will proceed in the opposite direction in the afternoon and in the evening. At night the tunnel will remain closed: «We would have liked to keep it open all the time and this solution is a compromise. But I realize that more could not be achieved. Of course it will be difficult but we will be able to overcome it. Let’s not forget that these works are necessary and urgent », says Daniela Nicchia, mayor of Lumarzo.

Sergio Casalini, mayor of Bargagli, sees the glass as half full: «The work must be done and therefore the goal was to limit the inconvenience as much as possible. From a technical point of view, we could not expect more ».

To make a compromise possible that will avoid isolating the Fontanabuona for too long times was above all the metropolitan city, with Franco Senarega, managing director, who coordinated the operational table and put Anas in connection with the territory: “We have given the full willingness to create the conditions necessary for the impact of the works to be as low as possible; just these days we are finishing the works on the provincial road 77 of Boasi, that during the closing phase of the tunnel it will represent an alternative – says Senarega – we can say that we have obtained the maximum of what we could ». Also on the public transport front, with the other metropolitan managing director, Claudio Garbarino, work is already being done to create alternative lines that use the provincial 77 of Boasi, the Lumarzo-Pannesi-Recco road and the A12 motorway. The problem still to be solved, in this case, will be that of financial resources to meet the increased cost of the service.