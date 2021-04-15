After the decision of the Argentine government to take out the armed forces to join the sanitary control, amid the new restrictions announced to stop the second wave of coronavirus, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, launched an ironic message on your Twitter account.

“Argentine army in the streets to keep people at home. Curfew between 8:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m. Good morning everyone, “said the president, who maintains a tense relationship with Alberto Fernández.

Bolsonaro’s tweet against the Argentine government.

Bolsonaro thus referred to the announcement by the Argentine government to tighten sanitary restrictions and that they contain two unprecedented condiments: he ordered that the federal forces be the ones to enforce the measures and especially the prohibition of circulation between 20 and 6 in the morning and that the armed forces are deployed in certain points of the AMBA, especially in test sites.

Almost at the same time that Bolsonaro published his tweet, Alberto Fernández gave an interview to Radio 10, where he took the opportunity to respond harshly.

“It would be necessary to explain to Bolsonaro how the Constitution works. First of all, there is no curfew in Argentina, the armed forces do not do internal security, “began Fernández.

“I have a very high valuation of our army, our navy and our air force. They are bosses who have not participated in the aberrant events of the 70s, they are officers who made their careers honestly, they defend democracy and institutions”, added the head of state.

Fernández also highlighted that did not declare a state of siege and that he does not intend to do it.

“The Armed Forces are there to provide support to people in disaster situations, a pandemic is a catastrophic situation. It is shocking that Bolsonaro says such a thing“he lashed out.

Alberto Fernández during a virtual meeting with his Brazilian counterpart, Jair Bolsonaro, last November. Photo: EFE

The number of troops to be deployed has not yet been defined. In fact, the call for Defense came from the Presidency two days ago. But it is presumed that there will be thousands.

Defense Minister Agustín Rossi came out to defend the decision. “We are not going to carry out internal security tasks. The armed forces will not be deployed at night but during the day. And the troops will be unarmed, because they will be military personnel dedicated to health tasks,” he explained to Clarion.

“We have doctors, nurses. It is an operation like the one that was carried out when they went out to provide food in the most deprived areas,” he said and recalled that they are already planning the deployment of different mobile hospitals that the forces have.

A binational relationship with strong crossovers

Bolsonaro, the leader of the Brazilian far-right, strongly supported the reelection of Mauricio Macri during the 2019 election campaign in Argentina. Kirchnerism, for its part, has as an ally and friend in the neighboring country Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, whom they consider a victim of lawfare.

When Kirchnerism prevailed in 2019, the Brazilian president used his social networks to attack the left and ventured, at that time, that the “left-footing” was going to begin in Argentina. For his part, Fernández replied: “He is a racist, misogynist and violent.”

The irreconcilable ideological differences between the two governments were always present, from the absence of the Brazilian leader in the assumption of Fernández (in which Vice Hamilton Mourao was present), until the last virtual summit of Mercosur.

At the end of November 2020, Fernández and Bolsonaro held their first virtual meeting, where they agreed on the need to leave “the differences” and enhance “all the points of agreement”, but the rigidity continued.

Days ago, the vice president of Brazil, General Hamilton Mourao, described Argentina as the “eternal beggar” and put it as a bad example to follow, in his appeal to comply with “the rules of fiscal responsibility” of his country.

Bolsonaro’s second urged to avoid the “bankruptcy” of the country so as not to end up “the same” as Argentina. “We cannot escape the rules of fiscal responsibility, if not the country goes bankrupt and, If the country goes bankrupt, we will be like our neighbor to the south, like Argentina, eternal beggar“Mourao pointed out in a virtual event with investors and entrepreneurs.

