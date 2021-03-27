EI Sevilla is the second LaLiga team that receives the fewest goals after Atlético de Madrid. The achievement doesn’t seem simple. And it is even less so when you have to go back to 2002 to see that figure of 21 goals against at this stage of the championship. With Julen Lopetegui at the helm, the Nervionense team signs its greatest defensive strength in the last 18 years. An insurmountable wall that became a nightmare for most of his rivals in this League.

Lopetegui wanted to manufacture a reliability system since he arrived in Nervión. For this he had Monchi as an ally, who revolutionized the center of the rear with the signings of Diego Carlos and Jules Koundé, now turned into determinants and with a market value multiplied a year and a half after landing. But their two starting centrals do not have all the responsibility, but also find the will of a group that did not hesitate to believe in that bet of their coach based on the pillar of pressure.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of March 26, 2021

Another focus of this fortress is in the goal. Bono broke as the undisputed starter and leads the Sevilla goal with saving appearances in numerous duels. Its defenders rely on its leading role in a small area almost vetoed for rivals. Vaclik also had playing time and the Czech conceded five goals in the four games he played.

Lopetegui created a backbone led by Koundé, Diego Carlos and FernandoThe Brazilian being a dynamic piece in his drawing and capable of providing more balance to the entire block. Up to thirteen clean sheets in a course that must lead the team back to the Champions League award.

Monchi and Lopetegui form a common alliance to continue propping up lines of improvement in this Seville in search of greater efficiency also at the defensive level. Dmitrovic is tied for the next season in goal and will fight predictably with Bono for a place in the eleven. There will be more revolutions in the rear waiting for the market to test Koundé again. But the wall, for the moment, resists.