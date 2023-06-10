Manchester City won the league and cup championships in England, and seeks to achieve a historic triple at the expense of Inter in the Champions League final, while Inter won the Italian Cup and aims for the double by winning the most expensive European title.

iron number

Simone Inzaghi, coach of the Inter team, achieved a great achievement this season by reaching the final match of the Champions League, and he also strengthened an iron number related to the final matches, and he hopes to continue with the most important final he will play on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi never lost a final, except on his debut, and what followed was always a string of victories and cup celebrations.

Inzaghi’s only loss in a final match occurred in the 2016-2017 season when he was defeated with Lazio in the Italian Cup final with a clean double against Juventus, and then won 7 consecutive finals.

Inzaghi’s first victory in a final match was dramatic and revengeful, as in 2017 he defeated Juventus 3-2 in the Italian Super Cup.