Manchester City won the league and cup championships in England, and seeks to achieve a historic triple at the expense of Inter in the Champions League final, while Inter won the Italian Cup and aims for the double by winning the most expensive European title.
iron number
- Simone Inzaghi, coach of the Inter team, achieved a great achievement this season by reaching the final match of the Champions League, and he also strengthened an iron number related to the final matches, and he hopes to continue with the most important final he will play on Saturday.
- Simone Inzaghi never lost a final, except on his debut, and what followed was always a string of victories and cup celebrations.
- Inzaghi’s only loss in a final match occurred in the 2016-2017 season when he was defeated with Lazio in the Italian Cup final with a clean double against Juventus, and then won 7 consecutive finals.
- Inzaghi’s first victory in a final match was dramatic and revengeful, as in 2017 he defeated Juventus 3-2 in the Italian Super Cup.
- Simone’s successes with Lazio continued to crown the Italian Cup in the 2018-2019 season by defeating Atalanta 2-0 in the final, and then crowning the next Super Cup by defeating Juventus (3-1).
- In 2021, Inzaghi made his first final with Inter to beat Juventus (2-1) in the Italian Super Cup, then beat the same team in the Italian Cup final in the 2020-2021 season, with a score (4-2).
- Inzaghi’s sweep in the finals was his victim of his neighbor AC Milan, who fell to him 3-0 in the Italian Cup final in 2022, and it was the last final that Inzaghi won in the Italian Cup this season after defeating Fiorentina with a score (2-1).
- On the other hand, Pep Guardiola, accompanied by Manchester City, won the last final match he played, and it was in the FA Cup at the expense of his neighbor Manchester United.
- Inzaghi had not played the Champions League final before, while his rival Guardiola played it 3 times, winning twice with Barcelona, and losing the last with Manchester City the season before last against Chelsea.
