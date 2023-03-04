The Iron Mask: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Saturday 4 March 2023, at 21.20 on La7 airs The Man in the Iron Mask, a 1998 film directed by Randall Wallace. The subject is freely inspired by the novel The Vicomte de Bragelonne by Alexandre Dumas. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

France, 1662. In a remote prison, a mysterious prisoner in an iron mask is locked up, harassed by his overbearing guardians. All this takes place during the reign of Louis XIV, engaged in an aggressive and warlike foreign policy while in Paris his people are starving.

While D’Artagnan is still at the service of the young king, the other three musketeers have long since retired and have chosen different paths: Athos lives with his son Raoul, who aspires to become a musketeer like his father; Porthos leads a pleasure-loving life; Aramis instead took the vows. The latter, called to court, was commissioned by the king to discover the identity of the Jesuit general and then kill him. These, in fact, who are close to the people, constitute for Luigi, an ambitious and arrogant young man, a serious danger for the stability of the country.

During an outdoor party at the Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte, Luigi sets his sights on Christine Bellefort, Raoul’s fiancée, and, under the pretext of having organized a “unicorn hunt”, manages to be alone with she, however the young woman resists the king’s courtship. Just then a Jesuit tries to kill Luigi, but is stopped in time by D’Artagnan. After the attack, Christine escapes with Raoul and Luigi has his generals called.

After receiving a visit from the queen mother to thank him for saving her son and the news that Raoul was withdrawing his request to join the musketeers, D’Artagnan goes to his old friend Athos to warn him of the problem. Just at that moment Raoul enters and informs his father that he has been recalled to the regiment, although he had already done his service. Athos warns D’Artagnan that if the king harms his son, Louis will become his enemy. D’Artagnan takes his leave of Athos, promising that he will speak personally to the king.

After the conversation with Athos, D’Artagnan calms the crowd enraged by the spoiled food being distributed. Once inside the secret rooms of the palace, D’Artagnan manages to talk to Luigi about the question of a “personal nature”, in addition to the Parisian riots. Luigi promises D’Artagnan that Raoul will be home soon. However, the young man is put on the front line and killed during a siege. Athos attempts to kill the king at the Musketeer barracks, but is stopped by D’Artagnan. Christine, who is in financial difficulties, goes to ask the king for help. Luigi, now free of Raoul, invites Christine to her palace, granting her the benefit of hosting her mother and sister in her country estate and having them examined by her personal doctor. Thus the girl becomes the king’s mistress.

Meanwhile, in a secret place, Aramis gathers his old friends and fellow adventurers to reveal that he himself is the head of the Jesuits and to propose a plan to replace the king. While Athos immediately adheres to the plan followed by Porthos, D’Artagnan categorically refuses to participate in the plot and declares himself willing to defend the king until his death and coldly takes leave of his friends. Back at the palace, he is reproached by Luigi for having left Athos alive after the assassination attempt. The Three Musketeers, in disguise, travel to a prison on an island and break out the mysterious man in the iron mask.

The Iron Mask: movie cast

We’ve seen the plot of The Iron Mask, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the complete list with their respective roles:

Leonardo DiCaprio: King Louis XIV; Philip

Jeremy IronsAramis

John MalkovichAthos

Gérard Depardieu: Porthos

Gabriel Byrne: D’Artagnan

Anne Parillaud: Queen Anne

Judith Godrèche: Christine Bellefort

Edward AttertonLieutenant André

Peter Sarsgaard: Raoul de la Fere

Hugh Laurie: First Advisor to the King

Leonor Varela: Courtesan

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Iron Mask on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 4 March 2023 – at 21.20 on La7. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the La7 website.