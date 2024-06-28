Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is nominated as EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs. Praise comes from her home country. But who is the “Iron Lady”?

Tallinn – Estonia has reason to celebrate after the last meeting of the European Council. Despite a population of only about 1.349 million people, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas was nominated for a high European office: EU-High Representative for Foreign Affairs. As High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, she would replace her Spanish predecessor Josep Borrell and would work closely with Ursula von der Leyen, who has been nominated again as a candidate for the Commission Presidency.

Kallas stressed loudly German Press Agencythat she was honored by the nomination: “Your trust means a lot.” She also spoke of a symbolic significance, because the nomination coincides with the 20th anniversary of Estonia’s accession to the EU. President Alar Karis wrote on X of a “great recognition for her and Estonia.” Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized in a statement: “Today’s decision is a confirmation for all of Estonia that our foreign policy has been on the right path, clear, constructive and courageous.”

Through her office, Kallas would also be Vice President of the EU Commission. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Geert Vanden Wijngaert

“Europe’s new Iron Lady” Kallas stands firm against Russia

Kallas became the first woman in Estonian history to take office as Prime Minister in 2021. Since the beginning of Russia’s Ukraine War she has repeatedly shown a clear stance against Russia and has resolutely sided with the West. She does not want to change anything about this in the future: “After all, we stand for important European values ​​- democracy, territorial integrity, sovereignty. These things are also at stake in the war in Ukraine.”

The steadfastness of Estonian Kallas earned her the nickname “Europe’s new iron lady.” Her family history certainly plays a factor in her firm position. “As Russia When they occupied Estonia, they deported Estonians to Siberia and brought Russians into the country. My own family was also deported to Siberia. By the end of the occupation, the Russian minority was 30 percent,” Kallas said in a ARD-Interview.

Due to her position, the 47-year-old landed after some time on Vladimir Putin’s Wanted listShe was not impressed by this: “He wants us to be afraid. But that would mean giving him what he wants. That’s why we shouldn’t be afraid,” said Kallas. Perhaps her strong stance also comes from her politicized family, because Kallas’ father Siim became foreign and finance minister in 1991 and then finally prime minister, where he negotiated EU accession.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Kalla’s domestic political unpopularity is increasing – EU office as a way out?

However, Kaja Kallas is not unconditionally popular in Estonia. Domestically, her government’s austerity measures were the main cause of resentment. The Prime Minister’s reputation also suffered because of the transport company in which her husband Arvo Hallik was involved. The company continued to transport goods to Russia despite sanctions. The opposition then called on Kallas to resign.

In the European elections, her classically liberal Reform Party, which was founded by her father – also known as the “Father of the Estonian Crown” – came in third place with 17.9 percent. Just 14 months earlier, the Reform Party had won the national parliamentary elections by a clear margin with 31 percent. (lismah)