'The Iron Claw' is the new biographical film in which we will see Zac Efron as one of the protagonists. This film delicately tells the case of the Von Erich brothers and mainly focuses on the success that the family of professional wrestlers had, but also on their fall due to the tragic events that each member began to experience.

However, the film 'The Iron Claw', directed by Sean Durkin, stars Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in the role of two of the brothers; but they do not include the minor, Chris Von Erich, who also participated with his relatives in combat rings. What was Sean's reason for not telling the third party's story?

Trailer for 'The Iron Claw'

Why doesn't Sean Durkin mention Chris Von Erich in the movie?

The reason why Sean Durkin director of 'The Iron Claw', did not mention the youngest of the brothers because it was going to make the film more tragic, although the biopic tells case by case the life of the family of fighters and the unfortunate events they suffered. Although at the beginning the script considered including Chris, this changed when making the film.

“There was a repetition and it was one more tragedy that the movie really couldn't handle. I honestly don't know if it would have been made. Chris spent five years on the script. When you try to make a movie, at some point you have to pick it apart and say, ' These are characters on a page, and this is a movie, and there's no way you can fully capture a person's life on film.' Difficult decisions have to be made to try to come up with something truthful, representative or emotional that reflects the core of the journey that you want to tell within this family,” he told the Los Angeles Times.

What happened to Chris Von Erich?

The Von Erich Brothers They were Jack, David, Chris, Mike, Kerry and Kevin. The first died at the age of 7 due to an accident and the second died at the age of 25 due to acute enteritis in 1984.

The three brothers Mike (23), Kerry (33) and Chris (21) committed suicide in 1983, 1991 and 1993, respectively. The only one alive is Kevin Von Erich, 66 years old.

Von Erich Brothers: Mike, Kerry, David and Kevin. Photo: WWE capture

