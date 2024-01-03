Recently, Sean Durkin, director of 'The Iron Claw', revealed some details about his film due to the absence of one of the brothers in the story, which caused greater curiosity on the part of followers about the sad story of the family. Von Erich. Likewise, another aspect that generated interest in this project is the presence of Zac Efron as one of the protagonists in the film.

'The Iron Claw' premiered on Friday, December 22 in the United States, with an approval rating of 93%. Rotten Tomatoes. Director Sean noted that this film was a challenge for him, since it explores the suffering of each member of the family.

Watch the trailer for 'The Iron Claw'

Where can I watch the movie 'The Iron Claw'?

Although there is no specific date for the film's release, this could coincide with the vote of The Oscar Awards. In addition, will be available on the Max platform due to an agreement that exists with the company A24 and Warner Bros.

How to watch 'The Iron Claw'?

In order to view this tape with Zac Efron As the protagonist, you must acquire an account on Max before its official premiere, since it is the only streaming platform so far that has the broadcast permit.

What is 'The Iron Claw' about?

'The Iron Claw' tells the story of the family of professional wrestlers Von Erich, who were quite successful in the sport at the beginning. However, after going through their best moment, each member begins to live difficult experiences that lead to their death. The 'Von Erich Curse' was one of the names that the clan received for its tragic end.

Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in 'The Iron Claw'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

