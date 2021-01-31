Irkutsk police officers are identifying citizens who are spreading fake information about the beating of a pensioner during an uncoordinated action, it is reported on the site regional department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The department said that during the protest event, the woman used obscene language to the law enforcement officers and provoked them “to take arrest measures against her”, and then “deliberately lay down on the ground.”

The Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the video shows that no physical force was applied to the pensioner.

According to the department, the police immediately called an ambulance for her, but the woman refused hospitalization, after the examination, her son took her home.

Earlier it was reported that in Irkutsk, protesters performed in a round dance at the regional government building.

Roskomnadzor today recalled responsibility for disseminating false information about unapproved shares.