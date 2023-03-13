But these were 5 winners and 4 losers who caught the eye at the Oscars in Los Angeles, according to the American news site “vox”.
And these are not all actors, but there are inanimate objects in them, and the ceremony was an occasion for their victory and highlighting them, such as the white dresses and a donkey that ascended the coronation stage.
List of winners:
- The movie “All Quiet on the Western Front”: This film about German soldiers fighting in World War I won 4 awards: Best Cinematography, Best International Film, Best Production Design, and Best Soundtrack.
- The film won awards, although it was not popular in the country in which it was produced: Germany, and the film was severely criticized there for relying on an unreliable book, in order to reach an Oscar, and this is what happened.
- white dresses: What was remarkable about the award ceremony was that the famous actresses wore massively sparkling white dresses.
- There are multiple explanations for this such as the belief that this ceremony must look like a group wedding.
- Among them are the Chinese actress Michelle Yeoh, the American actress Michelle Williams, the Cuban actress Ana de Armas, and others, and the matter did not stop at women, as the presenter Jimmy Kimmel wore a white jacket during the ceremony.
- Irish: The Irish element was dominant at the Academy Awards this year, as there were a total of 14 nominations for Irish films, Irish actors or Irish directors.
- The matter is attributed to the movie “Horiat Anshrain”, which received 4 nominations out of 20 competitors for the best actor, and also received nominations in other categories such as soundtrack.
- donkeys: A donkey appeared on the awards stage in Los Angeles this year, and donkeys were part of the themes of nominated films such as “The Triangle of Sorrow”. Jimmy Kimmel escorted the donkey to the stage, where he was greeted with standing ovations, and said that he was one of the stars of the movie “The Mermaids of the Ancients.” “.
- Music: Music is not a big part of the Oscars, because it is mainly dedicated to celebrating movies.
- But this year was an exception, as the concert was full of joy and music. Lady Gaga performed the song “Hold My Hand”, and Rihanna performed the song “Lift Me High”.
List of losers
- Disney: This year’s Oscar ceremony was broadcast on the American network “ABC”, which is owned by the “Disney” group, but the long-awaited night was not as successful as it should be for the leading entertainment company. American actress Angela Bassett, who was nominated in the best supporting actor category for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, knowing that Disney is responsible for distributing the film.
- The company’s animated “Big Red Panda” also lost out on the win in the Best Animated Feature category.
- Fat people: Hollywood has a long history of portraying them as reclusive, food-obsessed, and suffering from eating disorders.
- Some Hollywood stars take on personalities that play a role in dehumanizing them and placing them in a stereotyped image. He wrote a lot in criticizing the American movie “The Whale”, which is in the category of “psychological drama”, but won the award for best decoration.
- The news site said that the vote for this movie was harsh in the extreme, and it was insulting to all the steps taken by the fat actors and creators in Hollywood.
- He added that winning this award for the film’s hero, Brendan Fraser, would be a legacy that embodies Hollywood’s phobia of obesity.
- Hollywood fails to make new movie stars: While this year’s Oscar party was full of rising and talented artists, Australian-American actress and singer Nicole Kidman maintained a great stardom, reminding that Hollywood is no longer able to highlight sparkling stars.
- The site said that the night of the Oscars was carrying less shine than usual.
- For those who want something strange to happen: After the resounding slap directed by the American actor, Will Smith, to the presenter of the ceremony, Chris Rock, last year, after the latter spoke harsh words about Jada, Smith’s wife, some expected that the ceremony this year would witness something similar. But that didn’t happen.
- The ceremony ran almost smoothly, the stars kept their lyrics to the extreme, and presenters like Kimmel avoided making jokes.
