The United States cannot threaten Iran, since the Islamic Republic is “at the peak of its power,” and with regard to Palestine, Iran is ready for any scenario for the development of the conflict, it is possible that the scale of the war will increase, the commander of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Guardian Corps said on November 13 Islamic Revolution (IRGC) Ali Hadjizadeh.

“Palestine’s victory cannot be lost because of Israel’s criminal operations. “As for the threat to Iran from the United States, the Islamic Republic is not in a situation where anyone can threaten it: we are at the peak of our power,” the agency quotes him as saying. IRNA.

Hajizadeh added that in the future the world will witness a major victory for the “Palestinian fighters.” He emphasized that the Gaza issue has now become a global issue, and Lebanon has already become involved in the confrontation.

“<…> Iran is ready for any development scenario,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Al Mayadeen TV channel reported that a US base at the Koniko oil field in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria came under rocket fire. Later it became known that the American military had died as a result of the attack.

The day before it was reported that at least six people were killed as a result of US strikes on IRGC targets in Syria.

Prior to this, on November 11, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that Israel must immediately cease military operations in the Gaza Strip and withdraw its troops. He demanded a trial of the Israelis and Americans involved in the shelling of the Gaza Strip, and also invited Muslim countries to stop trading with Israel.

Earlier, on November 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope that the Iranian authorities and the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah realize that they will face a powerful response if a conflict between the Israeli side and the Gaza Strip enters. The Israeli leader also said that the ceasefire does not contribute to resolving the conflict, since only military pressure works against the Palestinian radical movement Hamas.

On November 5, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani issued an ultimatum to the US leadership, saying that Tehran would strike Washington if a ceasefire was not established in the Middle East.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 11 thousand people, and another 27.5 thousand were injured. On the Israeli side, 1,405 people were killed and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.