The Prime Minister met with the wounded and the families of the victims at Al-Hamdaniya Hospital and the Republican Hospital, and then visited the Syriac-Catholic Mar Behnam Monastery to offer his condolences to the victims.

A health official told The Associated Press that two victims with serious burns, a 30-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child, died of their wounds in the hospital.

The remains of a child and a woman were also recovered under the rubble at the wedding venue, according to a security official.

The authorities said that about 100 people were killed in the accident, and the death toll is likely to rise, with at least 100 others injured, many of whom are in critical condition.

The hall’s owners were accused of violating safety protocols.

Yesterday, Wednesday, the Mosul Municipality called for the closure of hotels, restaurants, and other places that did not obtain safety approvals, or ignored warnings.

The Ministry of Interior said that highly flammable building materials contributed to the disaster and accused the hall owners of violating safety and security protocols.