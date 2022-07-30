Al-Kazemi said in a statement published by the official Iraqi News Agency, “Conscious”, that he directed the security forces to protect the Iraqi demonstrators, calling on them to adhere to peacefulness in their movement, not to escalate, and to abide by the directives of the security forces whose goal is to protect them, and to protect official institutions.

Al-Kazemi stressed that “the continuation of the political escalation increases tension in the street and does not serve the public interests,” stressing that “the security forces have a duty to protect official institutions and the need to take all legal measures to maintain order.”

Thousands of Sadrists stormed the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad, and entered the parliament hall, for the second time within days.

The “Sky News Arabia” correspondent in Baghdad reported that intermittent confrontations took place between the demonstrators and the force charged with protecting the Green Zone, pointing out that the sounds of tear gas canisters were heard whenever the demonstrators tried to reach the area.

Medical sources said that a number of injuries were recorded among the Sadrist movement’s supporters in front of the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

She added that the injuries came as a result of firing tear gas and spraying water on the demonstrators.

Later, the Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that it had received about 60 injuries among the demonstrators.

Since the morning hours, thousands of al-Sadr’s supporters gathered at the Jumhuriya Bridge leading to the Green Zone, where they removed the concrete barriers on the bridge, and the security forces repeatedly tried to prevent them from reaching the Green Zone, to no avail.

Sadr’s supporters are demanding that Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani not be nominated for the position of prime minister, but today demands have risen to bring down the entire political class in Iraq, as our correspondent reported.

Iraq has been experiencing a political crisis since the parliamentary elections in October last year. After the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, failed to form a government, he ordered his 73 deputies to resign and were replaced by candidates from the coordination framework that includes anti-Sadr political forces close to Iran.

The coordination framework took advantage of this absence to form a new government in Iraq, which al-Sadr rejected, and his supporters protested against the decision of the coordination framework.