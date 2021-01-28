Today, Thursday, Iraqi President Barham Salih stressed the importance of tripartite coordination between his country, Jordan and Egypt.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister of Jordan, Bishr Al-Khasawneh, who is currently visiting Iraq, Saleh stressed “the importance of pursuing tripartite coordination between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt, to build strategic cooperation relations based on common interests, to confront the challenges of terrorism and extremism, reduce regional tensions and crises and create a system for peace and stability in the region.” .

Saleh received a written message from Abdullah II of Jordan, and his guest carried his greetings to King Abdullah.

Saleh stressed the need to “advance the frameworks of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and Iraq’s aspiration to build advanced relations and raise the level of cooperation with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in all fields to serve the common interests of the two brotherly peoples, and to move towards broader horizons by strengthening the understandings and protocols agreed upon between the two countries.”