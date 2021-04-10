The Iraqi President, Barham Salih, received today the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, who is currently on a visit to Iraq. In a statement issued by his office, Saleh stressed the importance of the role of the League of Arab States in promoting joint Arab cooperation by coordinating positions among member states in order to establish security and stability in the region. For his part, Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed, in a statement issued by the Arab League, this evening, his thanks to the Iraqi officials, for Iraq’s continuous support for the Arab League, politically and financially, stressing that the Iraqi support for the League in the past period was vital and contributed to improving the university’s performance on a number of levels. On a related matter, the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, discussed with the Secretary General of the Arab League the situation in the region.