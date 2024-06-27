Baghdad (AFP)

The Iraqi Olympic Committee announced the dissolution of the management of Al-Zawraa Club, which holds the record for the league and cup titles, and is the most popular club, due to legal violations related to the recent elections held by the club, which were confirmed by the Settlement and Arbitration Center according to an official statement from the committee.

The statement said, “The Executive Office of the Iraqi National Olympic Committee decided to dissolve the administrative body of Al-Zawraa Club, and to form a temporary body to manage the club’s affairs, until new elections are held to choose a new administrative body to lead the club in the coming period,” adding, “The Executive Office made its decision in its meeting, based on the decision The Center for Sports Settlement and Arbitration, which includes legal violations in the club elections.”

The last elections were held in 2022, and resulted in former international Falah Hassan remaining as head of the club’s administration since 2010.

Al-Zawraa, who headed its board of directors after 2003, is the Iraqi football legend and star of the club’s football team, the late Ahmed Radhi, who won the league titles (14 times) and the cup (16 times).

A number of players who represented the football team in previous seasons accuse the club’s management of deliberately excluding them from membership in the General Assembly and depriving them of the opportunity to participate in the elections.

Al-Zawraa ranks third in the league standings with 72 points.