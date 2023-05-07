More than 600 families have returned from Al-Hol camp to Iraq in 9 batches over two years.

The following are the highlights of Al-Araji’s new statements about Al-Hol camp:

We have a need to communicate with some tribal sheikhs and personalities in some cities who still have a strict view regarding the return of families from al-Hol camp. We are optimistic and we have an integrated team that includes personalities from senior clans, to overcome the obstacles facing the return of families and maintain civil peace.

There is international support for ending the Al-Hawl camp file, and we thank the efforts made by the United Nations and some countries, but we need more support in this regard, because we have nearly 7,000 families in Al-Hawl camp, and this takes a long time, which poses a serious threat to our country and the international community as a whole.

There is a specialized team to search for the kidnapped women inside Al-Hol camp, and we are facing a problem in not disclosing their identities due to fear for their lives, but we were able to reach some women and they were transferred to Iraq.

Al-Hol camp is a security camp with distinction, in which there are approximately 7,000 thousand Iraqi families, approximately this number of Syrians, and more than 10,000 foreigners. It is 13 kilometers away from the Iraqi border and is affiliated with the United Nations. It constitutes a time bomb for us, but this does not mean that we should leave it. It is our duty to settle the remnants of terrorism.

The government seeks to protect all Iraqis, and its decision was brave to receive families from Al-Hawl camp, where 9 batches have returned to their original areas so far, and there is a specialized Iraqi team from all ministries and specialized government institutions working to integrate these families into society, and we are continuing to do so and we will not back down from this In order to preserve what has been achieved from security achievements.

Everyone who is wanted will go to the Iraqi judiciary. As for children, women, and those who interact with the social integration program, they will return to their areas. There are 600 Iraqi families who have returned to their areas, and we have not recorded any security indication of these families. The government has developed a program to save Iraqi children.

Whoever committed a crime against the Iraqis, his place is the judiciary and imprisonment, and whoever was involved, lured, and was a victim because of his presence in a terrorist family, the government is working hard to fix this matter.

The return of families from Al-Hol camp between welcome and reservation

Experts and observers believe that dismantling al-Hol camp, which is one of the largest remnants of ISIS, requires concerted international and Iraqi efforts, and that the return of more than 30,000 Iraqis, including a large number of ISIS and their families, is a very complex and time-consuming process, and requires strict and professional plans and mechanisms for scrutiny. And sorting, between those who can be rehabilitated and integrated into society, and those who serve as sleeper cells for ISIS.

Other analysts believe that accommodating Iraqis with terror, especially women and children, and rehabilitating and integrating them into society, is a wise government approach to addressing an issue affecting tens of thousands of citizens, and necessary to bring down the curtain on the last chapters of the ISIS era.

Regarding the importance of the Iraqi move announced by the National Security Adviser, writer and political analyst Ali Al-Baydar said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “This is an important indication of Baghdad’s endeavor to settle this thorny file, which constituted a shift in its approach to it, by considering Iraqis are horrified, especially women and children, as victims, and not all of them are perpetrators and implicated in terrorism.

Al-Baydar added, “Iraq, according to this wise vision and keen to resolve this chronic issue, and in accordance with the government’s national and legal responsibility, will succeed in settling this urgent security and human rights file.”

In turn, security researcher Raad Hashim said, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that “the return of these families undoubtedly requires integration between Iraqi and international efforts, to defuse this time bomb about 8 years ago, as an urgent necessity for the security of Iraq, the region and the world as a whole.”

He explained that “despite the seriousness of Iraq and the United Nations in seeking to end this file, there are countries whose positions on the camp problem are characterized by ambiguity and lack of clarity, through evasion and procrastination in receiving their citizens from those residing there.”

He pointed out: “The matter is complicated and requires great scrutiny, as there are some of these Iraqi families whose hands are stained with blood, and they are involved in terrorism and carry dangerous takfiri ideology, and for this reason their integration into Iraqi society is very difficult, regardless of the degrees and levels of their involvement with the organization.”

Hashim concluded his speech by saying: “We do not have specialized institutions to rehabilitate these families and show whether they have already been liberated from the intellectual and criminal behavioral contamination of ISIS or not, and for this reason there is generally societal rejection of their return and non-acceptance of them, as we noticed, for example, in the governorates of Nineveh and Salah.” Debt”.

Al-Hol camp.. the largest “prison” for the detention of ISIS