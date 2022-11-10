Huda Jassim (Baghdad)

The statements of the head of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, Faiq Zaidan, sparked controversy after describing the experience of the political system in Iraq as “a failure par excellence,” calling for changes to articles in the constitution, especially Article 76, which was the cause of the crises.

Zaidan said, in statements to one of the research centers, that “the experience of the parliamentary system in Iraq is a failure par excellence, and the events that you see in Iraq are evidence of that,” stressing that with the change of the system of government to a presidential system, not a semi-presidential one.

He believed, “The 2005 constitution was drawn up at a stage that reflects the opinion of a political opposition to the previous regime, and the practical application, during the last period, has proven that many of the texts contained in the constitution need to be amended.”

He said, “The most prominent articles that need to be amended are Article 76 of the Constitution, which was the cause of political crises after 2010. The Federal Court interpreted this article for circumstances known at the time, and we do not agree with its interpretation because it was a wrong interpretation, and all governments formed after 2010 are not based on To this interpretation, that is, it was not formed by the largest bloc, but rather was formed by the way of consensus.

This was not the first time that Zaidan called for changing paragraphs of the constitution and changing the form of the system. He called for this during the political differences between the “Sadr movement” and the “coordinating framework”, and after demonstrations and protests that affected, in addition to the Parliament and the Council of Ministers, the Judicial Council building. the above.

The Iraqi political analyst and legal expert, Amir Al-Daami, said, “What the President of the Supreme Judicial Council announced is what we previously confirmed that the political system in Iraq is clinically dead, so there must be a real awakening with the amendment and general change.”

Al-Damamy indicated, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the country’s political class lives on crises and therefore the political system cannot change categorically, explaining that “the constitution is one of the reasons for failure, yet the political class does not go to amending it, and it is exclusively the prerogative of Parliament.” Considering that the constitutional amendments have been carried out in order to diagnose the deficiencies and what remains is only the mechanism for presenting and voting on them through Parliament and presenting them to the people through a referendum.

For his part, the Iraqi legal expert, Ali Al-Tamimi, said that the experience of the parliamentary system in Iraq is new and was not based on the foundations of the capitalist system, because the economic system in Iraq is “jellyfish,” neither socialist nor capitalist.

He added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that “the relationship between the three presidential, parliamentary and judicial authorities is vertical and not horizontal, as required by the principle of separation of powers, and this led to the existence of the parliamentary system in Iraq, and with the lack of even electricity and the loss of capital led to the deviation of this system.” About what it should be, these are the results that we see today.”

He stressed that with the calls that want to return to the presidential system, considering that it is the best for Iraq and through which it is possible to set a “temporary constitution” and not permanent, and to specify the duration of the President’s stay for 4 years, and the House of Representatives monitors the president, as is the case in other countries.