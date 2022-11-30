Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi authorities announced the detention of the former head of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Haitham al-Jubouri, on charges of corruption, and preventing the former head of the intelligence service, Raed Jouhi, from traveling, on the grounds of laxity in implementing the arrest warrant issued against one of the general directors of the agency, while the Iraqi government is racing against time to recover the money. looted goods, and prosecute those involved in corruption, theft and waste of public money to hold them accountable, under the weight of popular pressure. The sources said, “The Supreme Commission for Combating Corruption detained the former head of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Haitham Al-Jubouri, because of his involvement in stealing tax money.” Last month, a special force from the Integrity Commission carried out an arrest warrant against Nour Zuhair, the main accused of stealing tax money, who was released on bail to return part of the stolen money last Sunday.

The Commission stated, in its discussion of the case that it investigated and referred to the judiciary, that the corruption investigation judge, who has jurisdiction over the cases of the Supreme Commission for Combating Corruption, issued an order to bring in the former head of the National Intelligence Service and prevent him from traveling.

And the Ministry of Interior had announced the dismissal of the Undersecretary for Federal Intelligence and Investigations Affairs, Lieutenant General Ahmed Abu Ragheef, who was the head of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Committee in the government of Mustafa Al-Kazemi, which was dissolved by a decision of the Federal Court with the formation of the new government. Experts and analysts attribute corruption in Iraq to the old laws, which paved the way for the theft of public money and the waste of huge revenues from oil money over the past two decades. The Iraqi financial and economic expert, Dr. Mustafa Hantoush, said, “Iraq has large revenues through its general budget, which it achieved from oil revenues, which provided the country with approximately 1,300 to 1,350 billion dollars during the past twenty years, but the amount was not invested properly.” In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Hantoush considered that “the old Iraqi laws, since the eighties and nineties of the last century, have given way to the corrupt who refuse to amend them, which paved the way for many of their thefts.”

For his part, political analyst Al-Nasser Duraid believes that “Iraq has entered into a chaos of corruption, which has prompted groups of employees to conspire to steal and waste public money, without deterrent punishment.”