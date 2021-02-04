A military spokesman announced, on Thursday, that the Iraqi forces managed to arrest 4 members of the terrorist organization ISIS, including two leaders in separate areas.

Major General Yahya Rasool, spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, said in a press release that forces in the “Counter-Terrorism Service carried out a new qualitative operation in coordination with the Sulaymaniyah Asayish forces (Kurdish security).”

Rasul added that the operation “resulted in the arrest of the terrorists, codenamed Abu Jarrah and Abu Shaddad, as one of them worked as a detachment commander in ISIS terrorist gangs and the other was part of the detachments supporting the southern state.”

The spokesman explained, “The Counter-Terrorism Service carried out a pre-emptive operation in the Yusufiya district, south of Baghdad, which resulted in the arrest of the terrorist known as Abu Adham and the arrest of another member of ISIS gangs in the Azim area of ​​Diyala governorate.”