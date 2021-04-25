Medical sources in three Iraqi hospitals said that at least 27 people were killed and 46 others were injured when a fire broke out in a hospital designated for Covid-19 patients in southeast Baghdad.

The sources added that the fire broke out in Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital in the Diyala Bridge region in the Iraqi capital, after an accident that led to the explosion of an oxygen tank

Today, Sunday, the Presidency of the Iraqi Parliament called on the government to find out the causes that led to the tragedy of the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire and hold the authorities and officials accountable and bring them to justice.

The Presidency of Parliament said, in a press statement, that it followed the tragic event that led to the deaths and injuries of dozens of hospitalized patients, expressing its deep pain for the severe human losses.

The Parliamentary Health and Environment Committee called for an urgent meeting to exercise the supervisory role with the relevant authorities in the government, to find out the reasons that led to this incident and hold the parties and the negligent personalities accountable and present them to

Justice, as well as following up the aid and treatment of the injured due to the fire inside and outside Iraq, and compensation for the families of the victims.

In turn, the President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Nechirvan Barzani, called today to uncover the causes of the accident, hold all negligent accountable, and take maximum safety measures everywhere so that such a painful incident does not happen again in

Anywhere from the country.

Barzani said, in a press statement: “We were all shaken by the painful and shocking fire accident that occurred last night at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital for Corona patients in Baghdad, which led to the death and injury of dozens of people.”

He added that the Kurdistan region is fully prepared to provide all assistance, and its hospitals are fully prepared to receive the injured in the accident and provide them with the necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq did not announce the death toll from the accident, although about 10 hours have passed since the outbreak of the fire in the pulmonary resuscitation department for those infected with Corona virus due to the explosion of oxygen gas bottles. The Iraqi government declared official mourning and an investigation was underway.