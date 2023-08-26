Until then, political refugees and carpets arrived from Iran, never footballers. Before Sardar Azmoun, Roma’s new signing, Italy met the first Iranian football professionals in the 2001/02 championship. They were Rahmah Rezaei and Ali Samereh, the former playing defender – a statuesque and rough centre-back – and the latter a forward, decidedly more popular than his colleague. Instead in Serie A their fate turned upside down. In the end, Rezaei made 126 appearances for Perugia, Messina and Livorno, playing six Serie A championships and one Serie B. Di Samereh, on the other hand, disappeared almost immediately. He had arrived with great ambitions, soon silenced by a reality that required a different temper and other characteristics. Samereh arrived first, in the summer; that same winter Rezaei was bought instead.