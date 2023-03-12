On Friday, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume relations, mediated by China, on Friday.

The foreign exchange website “Bonbast.com” indicated that the riyal recorded today, Saturday, 447 thousand against the dollar in the unofficial free market, compared to 477 thousand on Friday. The “Bazaar 360.com” website said that the price of the riyal amounted to 446,500.

The riyal fell to 601,500 per dollar in late February, but returned to the rise in March, after the visit of the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency of the United Nations to Tehran.

Talks between Iran and world powers aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program in return for lifting sanctions have stalled since September, dimming Iran’s economic prospects.

With annual inflation running at more than 50 percent, Iranians are trying to protect the value of their savings by buying foreign currency or gold.

The rial has lost nearly 30 percent of its value since the nationwide protests began in September.

The re-imposition of US sanctions, in 2018 by then-President Donald Trump, hurt Iran’s economy while limiting Iran’s oil exports and declining access to foreign currency.

Tension continued with the United States, which imposed sanctions on Iranian officials and companies on March 8 over accusations of human rights violations.