Relations between the European Union and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to revive nuclear talks stalled. Iran has detained several European citizens and the EU has become increasingly critical of the violent treatment of protesters and the use of executions.

The dollar traded as much as 447,000 rials in Iran’s unofficial market on Saturday, compared to 430,500 the previous day, according to exchange rate website Bonbast.com.

The European Union is discussing a fourth round of sanctions against Iran, and diplomatic sources said that members of the Revolutionary Guards will be added to the bloc’s sanctions list next week. But some EU member states want to go further and designate the Guard as a whole as a terrorist organization.

The rial has lost 29 percent of its value since nationwide protests followed the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, on Sept. 16 while in police custody.

The unrest has posed one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.