The shame of the Iranian regime has long been visible. Since ending the reformist mirage, the Islamic Republic has revealed itself as what it always was: an autocracy that uses religion as an alibi. One year after the outbreak of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, it appears incapable of building bridges towards the increasingly numerous disaffected people (women and young people, above all). Although repression has silenced Iranians, unrest continues to encourage gestures of defiance that undermine the legitimacy of the system.

Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, died in police custody after being detained because her hijab did not cover her hair and body, as required by Iranian law. The burning of scarves during her funeral was much more than a denunciation of the Islamic Republic’s mandatory veil and discrimination against women. It was the spark that brought tens of thousands of citizens across the country to the streets asking for changes in the legislation and the government system.

Iranians have a long history of popular protests. And the revolution that gave way to the Islamic Republic in 1979 did not end social unrest. On the contrary, as rulers have betrayed promises of social justice and democracy, expressions of discontent have become increasingly frequent. The hopes of a reform from within the system, a mirage projected in each electoral call, were buried after the 2009 elections with the suppression of the Green Movement. Last year’s demonstrations constituted the biggest challenge to the regime since then.

However, a year later, repression has drowned out the cry of “women, life and freedom,” the protest’s motto. Half a thousand dead, 22,000 detained and an unknown number of injured (many avoided hospitals for fear of being imprisoned) are a very high price. The terror of the shots to the faces and eyes of the protesters (documented by several human rights organizations) also weighs, as well as the fifty death sentences, seven of them executed. In recent weeks, the authorities have intensified the campaign of harassment and intimidation of the families of the victims of repression to avoid commemorations.

As Kim Ghattas, the author of Black Wave (Black Wave, no Spanish edition), “to be successful, most popular movements require international pressure or an opposition in exile or a combination of both.” The Iranians can expect little in this regard. The coalition of opponents in exile fell apart just a month after being announced last February. And the West, contrary to what the diaspora asked of it, has maintained the diplomatic route (nuclear dossier, release of citizens with dual nationality) rather than risk a new failed state in the Middle East.

If the regime does not falter, it has not won the game either. In fact, the gestures of defiance remain. There are numerous women who go out into the streets without veils, to the irritation of the most reactionary sectors. This summer Parliament debated behind closed doors a strengthening of the law imposing the hijab. Meanwhile, the Government is trying to ensure that companies and other private sector establishments, under the threat of heavy fines, require the scarf from their employees or clients.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

With the regime more concerned with women’s clothing than with solving the problems of its citizens, it is difficult to see how it will motivate them before the parliamentary elections next March. Participation in the elections, which it has always displayed to legitimize itself, has been declining since the fiasco of 2009 and reached minimum levels in the last presidential elections. The same goes for its legitimacy.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.