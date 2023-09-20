Iran’s Parliament approved this Wednesday a bill that toughens penalties against women and girls who violate the country’s strict dress code, including the mandatory use of the veil. The motion has been approved with 152 votes in favor, 34 against and seven abstentions, of the total of 201 deputies present. The legislative text must now be ratified for its entry into force by the Council of Guardians, a body composed of 12 members, six jurists and six clerics, which reviews the legislation adopted by the chamber and has the power to veto decisions made there. .

The law will have a “trial” period of three years and has been endorsed “after numerous expert reviews,” according to the head of the Judicial and Legal Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Musa Ghazanfarabadi. The text establishes punishments for women who appear without a veil in public, such as fines of up to 1,800 euros, prison sentences of up to five years, the confiscation of cars and the prohibition of driving, in addition to deductions from salary, labor benefits or the prohibition of access banking services.

The penalties do not only affect women who do not cover themselves, but women and girls who show “nudity of any part of the body or wear thin or tight clothing” in public spaces or on social networks will also be punished. It thus prohibits the use of torn pants, short sleeves or shorts, among others, and establishes the dismissal of workers who fail to comply with these rules.

UN experts have described the law as “a form of apartheid “gender, since the authorities seem to govern through systematic discrimination with the intention of subjugating women and girls.” “The project also violates fundamental rights, including those of participation in cultural life, the prohibition of gender discrimination and freedom of opinion and expression,” they denounced.

The law has been approved just four days after the first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, which was celebrated amid enormous security measures to avoid protests like those that shook the country last year, in which 500 people died, it is said. They arrested another 22,000 and in which seven protesters were executed, one of them in public.

Many Iranian women continue not to wear the veil despite a repression that uses car confiscations, the denial of public services, the closure of businesses, punishments such as cleaning corpses or the deployment of patrols that warn women to cover themselves in public places.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Iranian President Ebhraim Raisi last week described Amini’s death as “an incident” and reiterated his accusations against Western countries for a “hybrid war” against Tehran for this event. The president assured this Tuesday, during his speech at the United Nations Assembly, that his “greatest objective” is to lead the fight against terrorism in the region and confirmed his interest in “interacting with the international community under the principle of justice” to facilitate peace in the Middle East.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.