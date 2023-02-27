The UNCHR called on Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to address the body for its opening annual session on 27 February, despite the Islamic Republic arresting thousands of protesters and torturing and beating them. The Islamic Republic has faced intense scrutiny in recent months for its human rights violations and institutionalized discrimination against Iranian women, culminating in Iran’s removal from the UN Women’s Commission in December 2022. February 27 was met with sharp criticism from countries, NGOs and human rights activists. Several widespread calls for all democratic nations to abandon the event when the Iranian minister would take the podium – an effort led by the NGO UN Watch – de facto happened. Members of the UN Human Rights Council were seen leaving before the Minister spoke. Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, said: “There is no turning a blind eye when the representative of this murderous regime is invited to the podium of the UN Human Rights Council. We call on all democracies to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Iran by walking out of the hall when given the floor, just as they did when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov addressed the same assembly last year.”



