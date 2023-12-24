The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Charge d'Affaires of Russia and protested to him because of the final statement of the participants in the VI session of the Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum (RAFC), which was held on December 20 in Marrakesh. This was reported on Sunday, December 24 press service Iranian Foreign Ministry.

As the ministry noted, the forum statement mentioned the issue of ownership of three islands in the Persian Gulf, which are the subject of a territorial dispute between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The session emphasized “support for all peace efforts, including initiatives and efforts to achieve a peaceful solution to the issue of the Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa islands in accordance with the principles of international law and the UN Charter.”

“The Foreign Ministry spokesman confirmed Iran’s permanent sovereignty over the three islands in the Persian Gulf and emphasized that the Iranian government rejects any claims by any party in this regard as unacceptable,” the department’s publication noted.

On December 20, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Morocco to take part in a meeting of the RAAF. The previous meeting of the forum was held in Moscow in April 2019. As the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted in October, the forum is an “important mechanism of interaction” between Russia and Arab countries.

Earlier, on July 12, the Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Alexei Dedov and expressed his protest to him because of Moscow’s statement made at the end of the summit with the member countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf (GCC). The ministry called for an adjustment of the Russian Federation's position regarding the three islands in the Persian Gulf. Representatives of the department emphasized the importance of “respecting the territorial integrity of the country,” adds “Gazeta.Ru”.

Abu Musa, Little Tunb and Greater Tunb are of strategic importance as they are located in front of the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean. The islands have been under Tehran's control since 1971.