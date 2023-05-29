On the perimeter of the Iranian embassy in Rome, where hundreds of demonstrators have gathered for some time to protest against Tehran’s repressive regime following the killing of Mahsa Amini, a camera was installed on a gallows-shaped pole. The case was raised by a Twitter post by the Pd parliamentarian, Lia Quartapelle. “The Iranian embassy in Rome mounted a camera above a gallows. This is a clear intimidation against those demonstrating outside the embassy. The Italian government does not tolerate this disfigurement and make itself heard with unequivocal words ”, writes the deputy dem accompanying the post with a photograph from the camera.

A post followed by that of the Pd senator, Filippo Sensi: “Immediately summon the ambassador. Intolerable outrage. Manifest. This horror is not bearable.” For the senator dem Simona Malpezzi it is “a symbol of violence and intimidation. The ambassador, explain. These messages cannot be accepted”. According to the provisions of the Rome police headquarters, demonstrations in front of the Iranian embassy are only allowed at a distance of a few tens of meters, on the side lane of the Nomentana: it is not clear whether the device is capable of filming up to that point.

Sources from the Tehran offices in Rome reply: “The Iranian embassy, ​​like any other diplomatic office, is equipped with closed circuit cameras. Currently, all shops, hospitals and even private homes have CCTV cameras to maintain their safety. Let’s hope that no attention will ever be paid to these lies.” For Riccardo Noury, spokesman for Amnesty International Italy, it was “an intimidating and unacceptable gesture, a disgrace against those who demonstrate in favor of human rights”.

“This installation – he added – overlooks via Nomentana, in front of the place where in recent months Iranian men and women of the diaspora have demonstrated demanding an end to the repression. The message is double: of intimidation, because with that camera the faces of those demonstrating are filmed; and of disgrace, because one of the main tools of repression is provocatively flaunted. Nearly 900 prisoners have been hanged in Iran since January 2022, seven of them for taking part in recent demonstrations.