The unveiled Iranian chess champion moves to Spain

Sara Khadim al-Sharia, the Iranian chess champion who took part in the World Cup without the veil thus challenging the regime in Tehran, intends to move to Spain.

They confirmed this to the newspaper El Pais two sources close to the player without specifying in which locality. Sara Khadim al-Sharia, who is married with a daughter, already owns an apartment in Spain.

Furthermore, the sources did not specify whether the Iranian chess champion has already obtained a residence permit thanks to her property or whether she has requested or intends to request political asylum.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also spoke about the story of Sara Khadim al-Sharia today, Thursday 29 December, during the traditional end-of-year press conference with journalists.

The Prime Minister said she was “struck” by the story “of this chess champion who decides to participate in the World Chess Championship by removing her veil in front of the world. She made me think ”.

Giorgia Meloni then declared that “what is happening in Iran is unacceptable” noting that “in Italy we have always had a dialogue approach”.

“But it is inevitable if these repressions against demonstrators do not cease, Italy’s attitude will have to change” added the premier.