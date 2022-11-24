Despite the fact that only a couple of months ago we saw the launch of the iPhone 14Apple is already working on the next version of its cell phone. Thus, a new report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Max will no longer have physical buttonssomething that the company has been trying to implement for a long time.

According to Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley, analysts at research firm Barclays, the iPhone 15 in its Max version will no longer have physical buttonsThis is according to information from Cirrus Logic, a company that supplies components to Apple, and which seems to have hinted that this will be a fact in the company’s next device.

Along with this, it is mentioned that the iPhone 15 would have HPMS, a High Performance Mixed Signal chip. John Forsyth, CEO of Cirrus Logic, commented during a call with investors, that these components should arrive in the second half of 2023season in which the next Apple smartphone is expected to be available.

It is expected that if the iPhone 15 Max does not have physical buttons, it will have greater resistance to water, and the absence of these components means that there will be no moving parts to be damaged over time. Nevertheless, It is expected that the normal iPhone 15 and Plus would have physical buttons.

Via: Cirrus Logic