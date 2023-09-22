The rumors about him iPhone 15 Pro They included something that neither the press nor the public stopped talking about, they were haptic buttons. In October last year, famous industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that ManzanaFor the first time in the history of iPhoneI would replace the physical power and volume buttons with haptic buttons.

Numerous analysts also backed that report, which meant it was preparing to use vibration motors instead of actual physical keys, similar to what it does with the trackpad in the MacBooks. However, earlier this year, Kuo reported that Manzana has abruptly canceled those plans upon identifying a problem with the haptic buttons.

However, one aspect of that plan to renew the buttons remained in place, and in the end, we received the call in return Action Button. It was rumored then that this button will replace the well-known mute switch on the models iPhone 15 Pro.

As the name indicates, the Action Button It will, in fact, be a… well, button and not a switch!

You can program it to control the mute functionality as before, but you can also program it to do something completely different, such as activating Siri or open the camera.

Via: Phone Arena

Editor’s note: Well, anyway, I can only afford the basic model :V I feel that the iPhone 15 is a model that we should all skip, when Manzana makes drastic changes, things usually have some difficulties, by the 16th you will know what worked and what didn’t.