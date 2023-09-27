The iPhone 14 was the third best-selling mobile phone in the world in the first half of 2023, according to the consulting firm Omdia. Its successor, the iPhone 15, is Apple’s most affordable high-end mobile. Even so, its price is not suitable for all budgets: it starts at 959 euros. EL PAÍS has tested the terminal for a few days which, as the most visible novelties, makes the leap to 48 megapixels and incorporates a USB-C connector. These are its pros and cons.

The best

An automatic portrait mode

With the iPhone 15, the user no longer has to manually select Portrait mode before taking photos. When the camera detects a person, dog or cat, or when you tap the screen to focus on a specific point, it records depth information. Tapping an f icon, which appears at the bottom left of the screen, displays a preview of the portrait. Once the photo is taken, it is possible to activate or deactivate this mode, in addition to changing the focus point. This new option works well and is especially useful for focusing on taking the photo instead of testing how it would look with different modes

Other camera improvements

Apple tries to make its mark, year after year, in the photography section. The most notable thing about the iPhone 15 is its new 48-megapixel main sensor, which in the iPhone 14 was reserved for the Pro models, and a zoom 2x optical. The terminal thus abandons the 12 megapixel camera present since the iPhone 6 of 2015. With the 48 megapixel sensor, a good level of detail is achieved. The photographs are sharp and realistic (especially during the day) and stand out for their adequate dynamic range and good lighting.

The iPhone 15 maintains two rear cameras, like the iPhone 14; but internally its improvement is important, from 12 to 48 megapixels. Isabel Rubio

A mobile that charges with Android cables

The move to USB-C will likely be welcomed by those with multiple cables at home or forgetful users. Now they will be able to use the same cable to charge their mobile as their friends with an Android mobile, or with an iPad or a Mac, since Apple has brought the universal charging connector to the iPhone 15. The decision has come after Parliament European will announce that this port will be mandatory for phones and other mobile devices in Europe starting in December 2024. The USB-C cable that comes in the iPhone 15 box is braided and a priori It seems sturdier than traditional Lightning cables.

The dynamic island

The iPhone 14 Pro debuted the dynamic island last year, which now reaches the base models. The iPhone 15 abandons the traditional notch (the notch at the top of the screen) and incorporates a pill-shaped hole that houses the front camera and the key components of Face ID, the facial recognition system of its mobile phones. In this way, a part of the screen that previously was ignored much of the time now gains importance. It displays useful information, reinforced with animations, when you receive a call, set a timer, use AirDrop or listen to music; in the latter case, the song title, group and playback controls appear.

Worst

The display could be more fluid

The iPhone 15’s 6.1-inch screen still has a 60Hz refresh rate. This parameter refers to the number of times the screen is updated per second. The larger it is, the more fluid the experience will be: animations will be perceived more realistically and movements between different screens or applications will be smoother. Although this function may be unimportant for an average user, the decision to do without it already seemed difficult to justify last year with the iPhone 14. High-end terminals from the competition have incorporated panels with a rate of 120 Hz for years. . The same goes for the iPhone 15 Pro.

The iPhone 15 comes with a braided USB-C cable, which will also be used to charge any next-generation Android phone. Isabel Rubio

No always-on screen

The iPhone 14 Pro launched a mode to always have the screen on, even when the mobile is at rest. Something that allows the user to see the time at all times or if they have notifications without having to constantly unlock the phone. The iPhone 15 lacks this feature. Despite this, not all are drawbacks for the screen, which can reach a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits outdoors. Something that makes it easier, for example, to read in direct sunlight.

No telephoto lens and few improvements with the ultra wide angle

Some users may miss a telephoto lens on the iPhone 15. Furthermore, compared to the iPhone 14, the results with the 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle do not seem to have changed much. Although Apple promised improvements in night mode with this sensor, in low light conditions a little less noise and a higher level of detail are missing.

New port, same data transfer speed

Most users will probably never connect their mobile phone to a computer to transfer data. In case they do, the change to USB-C gave hope of improvement, but that has not been the case. On the iPhone 15, the USB-C connector maintains the same USB 2 interface that the iPhone 14 and earlier had inside, with the old Lightning connector. It falls short of the Pro models—which do make the jump to USB 3, with a data transfer speed 20 times faster—. The connector change also means that previous Lightning cables and accessories will become obsolete; and, unless an adapter is purchased for the new phone, they will generate a large amount of electronic waste.

This is how SOS works via satellite Another novelty that arrives in Spain, along with the premiere of the iPhone 15, is the emergency message service via satellite —now also available on the iPhone 14—. To activate this function, you must enter the mobile settings and choose the “SOS emergency via satellite” option. “The iPhone can help you establish a satellite connection to contact emergency services when it is not possible to make a normal call,” the terminal indicates. EL PAÍS has carried out a demonstration. To use this service, you must find a place with a clear view of the sky. The mobile shows a signal indicating the direction of the satellite and the user must rotate their phone until the signal is as strong as possible. Then you will start chatting with the emergency service, who will ask for important information such as your location or if you know the causes of a car breakdown. If the drill were real, after answering these questions, emergency personnel would send the necessary help.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.