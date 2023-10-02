Five of the 10 best-selling phones in the world in the first half of 2023 are from Apple, according to the consulting firm Omdia, and the ranking is led by the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with 26.5 million units sold. Its successor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is the Cupertino company’s most powerful phone. EL PAÍS has tested for a few days the first Apple mobile phone made of titanium, which makes it lighter; It also improves in the photographic section, but still has a prohibitive price for some users. These are its pros and cons.

The best

A lighter mobile

The 15 Pro Max is a large and heavy phone, although not as heavy as its predecessor. It maintains the 6.7-inch screen but weighs 221 grams, compared to 240 for its predecessor the iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is a little lighter due, in part, to replacing the stainless steel of its predecessor with titanium. In addition, it is somewhat more comfortable in the hand, since the edges of its sides are slightly curved and it has a fairly smooth finish. Of course, this advantage will probably only be appreciated by those users accustomed to using their phone without a case.

More information

A customizable button

The iPhone 15 Pro says goodbye to the physical volume switch that has historically accompanied Apple phones. Instead, they incorporate a customizable button above the volume controls. To configure it, you have to go to the Settings app and enter the Action Button section. The user can choose to keep it running to activate or mute the sound. But now it also serves to activate the mobile camera, the recorder, a concentration mode or the flashlight. You can also launch a shortcut, which is used to launch a sequence of tasks; Thus, for example, by pressing it it is possible to open an app, play music and display the time, or make the mobile recognize which song is playing.

One USB-C port

Apple has replaced the traditional Lightning port on iPhones after the European Parliament announced that USB-C will be mandatory for mobile phones and other devices in Europe from December 2024. This change brings two advantages to the iPhone 15 Pro Max: It can be charged with the cable of other Android phones or computers and tablets with USB-C and, in addition, it has a data transfer speed 20 times faster than the base models. This advantage can be taken advantage of by those who connect their mobile phone to a computer to transfer large files, such as 4K videos.

Result of a photo test taken with the five-fold optical zoom of the iPhone 15 Pro. Isabel Rubio

Camera improvements

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has three sensors: a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. One of the main novelties is that this telephoto allows a zoom 5x optical magnification, compared to 3x magnification on the previous model. This lens offers realistic results with a good dynamic range and more versatility with the portrait mode, which is another of the protagonists of this terminal. In fact, another very useful innovation that is common to all iPhone 15s is that the portrait mode is activated automatically when the mobile detects a person or a pet, and also manually when pressing on the screen to focus on a point. specific. After taking the photo, it is possible to activate or deactivate this mode, in addition to changing the focus point.

Worst

The price

The prices of the iPhone 15 have dropped slightly in all four models compared to their equivalents from last year. Even so, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at 1,469 euros. A price that corresponds to the model with 256 gigabytes of storage and is probably prohibitive for some users. The same happens with the most ambitious models: while the 512 gigabyte one costs 1,719 euros, the one with a tera is 1,969 euros. There are second-hand cars that sell for that price.

The new button only triggers one action

Before the launch of the terminal, many rumors circulated about the action button. There were those who suggested that it would be used to activate several different functions at the same time, but at the moment it only allows you to choose a predetermined action. This button would be more useful if it were a multifunction button, allowing different commands to be activated depending on the number or duration of the presses. Also, for the button to work, you have to leave it pressed. Some users may miss that it is activated with a simple short touch. Something useful, for example, when activating the camera to quickly take a photo.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max cable only allows 20 times slower data transfer than its USB-C port supports. Isabel Rubio

The cable included in the box

The USB-C cable that comes in the iPhone box is braided and seems sturdier than the Lightning cables on previous models. But it has a drawback: it is not a high-speed USB 3 cable. That is, although the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a data transfer speed 20 times faster than the base models, it is not possible to take advantage of it with the cable that Apple includes in the box, which only supports USB 2 transfer speeds. EL PAÍS has tried transferring several videos from the mobile phone to a MacBook Pro with this cable. A three-minute one took just under a minute to transfer. Another five minutes, approximately two and a half minutes.

Scratches and repairability

“Someone has already managed to scratch the titanium edges of the new iPhone 15 Pro,” stated a user on X (formerly Twitter) on September 19. The repair experts at iFixit say that while this material itself is very hard, Its coating “scratches quite easily.””. Something that shows a durability test of the terminal published on the channel JerryRigEverything. Furthermore, although Apple focused part of the iPhone presentation on talking about its commitment to the environment, from iFixit They have suspended the iPhone 15 again regarding repairability: all models have a score of 4 out of 10.

The camera will record videos for Apple’s mixed reality glasses Apple has announced that at the end of the year the iPhone 15 Pro will be able to record spatial video for the Apple Vision Pro, the mixed reality glasses presented on June 5 at its Developer Conference. “This means that it will be possible to record unforgettable moments in three dimensions and view them with incredible depth when Apple Vision Pro is available early next year in the United States,” says the Cupertino company.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.