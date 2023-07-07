The iPhone 15! Mass production is about to start in August and this new model is expected to revolutionize the market.

However, not all the news is positive, since Apple could increase the prices of its most premium version, the iPhone 15 Pro Max. In this article, we will provide you with all the details and sources of information behind these rumors.

According to Jeff Pu, managing director of Hong Kong-based Haitong International Tech Research, a total of 84 million units of the iPhone 15 are expected to be manufactured during the second half of 2023.

This represents a 12% increase compared to previous production figures, suggesting that Apple expects high demand for this new device.

But that is not all. In addition to the increase in production, the analyst reveals that the most expensive models of the next generation will present a noticeable difference, and one of them could be even more expensive than its predecessor.

According to reports from 9to5Mac, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be the only model equipped with an innovative periscopic zoom system.

Until now, the Pro models differed mainly in terms of screen and battery, but with this next generation, the camera will also become a distinguishing factor.

iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature the best camera system to date, offering a wider optical zoom range than any previous iPhone, going from 3x to 6x.

This exclusive feature will have an impact on the price, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be more expensive than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099.

Although no specific details about the price increase have been revealed, we don’t yet know the prices of the different capacities available.

In addition to the periscopic zoom system, Jeff Pu also notes that camera performance improvements are to be expected across the entire iPhone 15 Pro range.

Three new sensors are mentioned that could significantly improve image quality on these devices. Apple seems to be making up for the uniqueness of the periscopic zoom system with other improvements in photo quality.

The excitement around the iPhone 15 is huge, not only because of the improvements to the camera, but also because of the expected change in the general design and, above all, because of the introduction of the USB Type-C port on these devices.

Until now, all iPhone models have used the Lightning connector, so this transition represents a significant change and opens up a whole new range of possibilities for users.