Today a new edition of the Apple Event is being held, in which we have been shown a lot of interesting content for enthusiasts of this brand, including first of all the revelation of new generations of its smart watch. However, the star of this program was none other than the iPhone 15.

First of all, it is established that the screen is the most ambitious to date with colors that users will like. Added to this is that its aluminum material that covers everything is much more durable in the event of falls, including water resistance. The improved battery initiative is also implemented in new products from Manzana that will spend fewer resources and therefore will not harm the environment, whether in the normal model or Plus.

The camera will have 48 mega pixels to have more detailed images, and will be able to capture wide landscapes due to its more elaborate shutter. In addition, the user can optimize so that the photo is improved in color once it is taken. The best thing is that the size they will occupy will not be intrusive, that also goes for the videos that can be recorded up to 4K and 60 frames.

There is also talk of applications that can be activated in emergencies, with a service that covers large parts of the globe, thanks to the satellite route, which will make it easy for assistance services to find the affected person. Added to that is that you can charge other devices such as airpods thanks to the fact that they use the same cable.

Of course, the Pro models were not going to be left out and we also have iPhone 15 Pro, which improves in performance everything that the conventional model does, whether in battery, speed, cameras and much more. Its titanium material will make it more durable and use less battery, and it is also more durable than the Pro Max that came from previous generations.

There will be different colors for this cell phone, ranging from strong and light gray, black and also titanium blue that will appeal to those who love this type of finish. But the most striking thing is that it will have a new chip called A17 Prowhich will make the cell phone’s performance almost instantaneous and thus make the experience of using the device as bearable as possible.

It has also been said during its presentation that the games will have more importance, revealing that large titles such as Resident Evil Village, Resident Evil 4 Remake and even Assassin’s Creed Mirage, working in the best way. It is striking that console controls can be connected easily, giving the example of the PlayStation Dualsense.

Likewise, it will have connectivity with the Apple Vision Pro, More details will be given later.

The initial price of iPhone 15 will be $799 USD, the iPhone 15 Pro will be $999 USD and the pro Max will be $1199 USD. Figures that will clearly increase if the user wants more storage. They can be reserved from Friday September 15 and they go on sale on September 22.

Via: Manzana

Editor’s note: Something that draws quite a bit of attention is the fact that it will have a chip powerful enough to run large games, although we will have to see if they are going to put them in Apple Arcade or if they will be purchased conventionally in the App Store.