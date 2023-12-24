A YouTube channel with millions of views has decreed the winning smartphones in various categories, with the latest from Apple winning the prize for the best camera.

Apple's iPhone 15 series came to us last September with numerous improvements over the previous iteration. On the bedroom front above all, we have seen the opening of the era of 48 MP sensor on all devices in the line, which made it possible to obtain consistent results in various aspects.

But it was the iPhone 15 Pro camera in particular that received the most recognition, and to make matters worse, it has now earned a reputation as the best smartphone of the year. Preliminary to this result was certainly the introduction of the USB-C port, giving the opportunity to record files by archiving them on an external device.

Thanks to this tool, videos recorded by iPhone 15 Pro can leave internal space free, thus eliminating memory-related worries. These complementary features added by Apple have made its flagship iPhone noteworthy, and apparently also in first place for MKBHD. Every year, the YouTube channel celebrates smartphone awards in various categories.

This time, iPhone 15 Pro has been elected as the best photography phone of 2023.

Sensational experience Marques Brownlee, the face behind the channel, annually compares and evaluates dozens of phones, taking various aspects into account to choose a winner in different categories. According to the YouTuber, several smartphones can compete with this year's iPhone sensor, with some even achieving superior results.

However, the 15 Pro model stands out as the more complete device to take photos and record videos. Brownlee justified his choice by admitting that while there are smartphones on the market that can produce better results, especially when using zoom, Apple's premium offers the most solid performance overall across a wide range of use cases, and its simplicity in photo and video capture remains unsurpassed. Brownlee particularly highlighted the quality of videos captured on the 15 Pro, including the ability to save directly to an external storage device. The camera sensor and computational algorithms on the device they get the rest of the credit, and the company is working to further improve the sensor next year with the iPhone 16 Pro.