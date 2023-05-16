Last year the newest device from Manzana As far as cell phones are concerned, the iPhone 14, device about which very little has been said in terms of innovation and functions, since it does not far exceed its older brothers in the same line. And that itself has made it a somewhat disappointing product in 10 years.

As reported by the media perfectrecEvery year since the fifth generation these devices have been rated by fans; and they have noticed a significant improvement as the numbers progress. But in this case, many mention that buying the 13 is almost the same, since so far there are no very marked differences.

The verdict has been reached that the depression was specifically with the base model, since it does not have an improvement in terms of performance, recycling the chip A15 Bionic of the past generation. the versions Pro and Max They did receive an update on this part, but the standard device is the one that is regularly taken by customers.

It is worth mentioning that this drop in rating has not been so low, since it has dropped from 80% to 72%, dropping 7 points that the next generation of phones must now recover and reach. It is not yet known if Apple will wait to launch the new number in another year, or if in a short time there will be the classic event to present it.

Via: perfectrec

Editor’s note: It was evident that at some point there was going to be a decrease in the perception of quality, although I don’t think there would be much of a problem, people consume their products like candy year after year. We’ll see what the 15th generation brings.