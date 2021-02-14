The iPhone 13 is still months away, but (nothing new under the sun), new rumors keep coming on what, in theory, the next generation of Apple’s smartphone will offer us. As is often the case in these cases, and even more so when there are still so many months to go before the launch, the rumors should be taken with a bit of skepticism, but given that on many occasions they have ended up being confirmed, it is worth echoing them and take them into account, in order to outline what the new generation could be.

The latest news in this regard is found in a video of EverythingApplePro EAP in Youtube. and personally it seems like a very interesting option. And is that iPhone 13 could have an always-on display, a function more than known by Android users and many other devices and that, surprisingly, has not reached the Apple smartphone until now. Something that, fortunately, could be solved with this update, and that it is impossible not to relate to the jump from LCD to OLED for phone screens.

We hardly know anything about the way Apple would implement the always-on display In the iPhone 13, if it will be a function configurable by the user, who can choose which elements and information will be permanently displayed on the screen or, on the contrary, and as in Android with active cases, both the informational elements and the Their location will be predetermined by the operating system and the user will not be able to modify them.

In any case, it seems that Apple will repeat in iOS 15, the version of the operating that will arrive with the iPhone 13, what it already did with iOS 14 and the widgets, oranother element present in Android for years, and that Apple finally decided to bring their devices, obviously after giving them a twist. And this is precisely what makes me doubt that Apple will settle for transferring this function without, as is its custom, adding its own particular touch.

A few months ago we published five features present in Android devices that Apple should bring to the iPhone 13, and although the always-on screen is not among them, yes, it is interesting enough to add it to that list. A list of which, on the other hand, and as some leak already points out, it could be fulfilled that its screen has a refresh rate of 120 hertz. Something that, in turn, given the increase in performance that would be associated with managing the content of said screen, could make it necessary for Apple to be able to bring the steam chamber, or some other heat dissipation technology, to the iPhone 13.