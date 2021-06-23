In a preliminary report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is raising the alarm again. Scientists call for not exceeding a warming of the planet greater than 1.5ºC, an objective established in the Paris Agreement on climate. Failure to respect that threshold could have “progressively serious consequences, over centuries, and sometimes irreversible,” experts warn.

Water scarcity, exodus, malnutrition, species extinction … Life on Earth as we know it will be ineluctably transformed by climate change when children born in 2021 are 30 years old, even earlier, the preliminary report by experts on the UN climate, obtained by AFP.

Whatever the rate of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, the devastating impacts of warming on nature and the humanity that depend on it will accelerate, says the IPCC, and will become painfully palpable long before 2050.

“Life on Earth can recover from major climate change by evolving into new species and creating new ecosystems,” notes the 137-page technical summary. “Humanity cannot do it.”

The major droughts associated with the El Niño phenomenon are now “more serious” and have made forests “much more flammable,” said the World Bank’s vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean. Martin BERNETTI AFP / Archives

The preliminary report, written by hundreds of scientists who belong to the IPCC, an authority on the matter, oscillates between an apocalyptic tone and the hope that human beings have to change their destiny through immediate and drastic measures.

The 4,000-page full evaluation report, much more alarmist than the previous one from 2014, aims to illuminate policy decisions. Although its main conclusions do not change, it will only be published officially in February 2022, after its approval by consensus of the 195 member states. However, too late for the crucial international meetings on climate and biodiversity scheduled for the end of 2021, some scientists note.

The limit of + 1.5ºC, questioned

Among the most important conclusions is a reduction in the threshold beyond which warming can be considered acceptable. By signing the Paris Agreement in 2015, the world promised to limit warming to + 2ºC compared to the pre-industrial era, if possible + 1.5ºC.

However, the IPCC considers that exceeding 1.5ºC could already have “progressively serious consequences, over the centuries, and sometimes irreversible”. And according to the World Meteorological Organization, the probability that this threshold of 1.5ºC over a year will be exceeded as of 2025 is already 40%.

The weather has already changed. While the increase in average temperatures since the middle of the 19th century reaches 1.1ºC, the effects are already serious and will be increasingly violent, even if CO2 emissions are stopped.













For some animals and plant varieties it may even be too late: “Even at 1.5ºC, living conditions will change beyond the ability of some organisms to adapt,” the report highlights, citing the coral reefs on which they depend. five hundred million people.

Agriculture, livestock, fishing, aquaculture … “in all food production systems, sudden losses increase”, the report also observes, pointing to climatic vicissitudes as “main driver”.

However, at this point humanity is not armed to face the certain degradation of the situation. “Current levels of adaptation will be insufficient to respond to future climate risks,” warns the IPCC.

The IPCC invites us to “redefine our way of life and consumption”

Faced with these systemic problems, there is no single miracle remedy. Instead, a single action can have positive cascading effects.

For example, the conservation and restoration of mangroves and underwater kelp forests, classified as “blue carbon” wells, increase carbon storage but also protect against submergence, while providing habitat for multiple species and food for coastal populations.

We need a radical transformation of behavior at all levels

Despite its alarming conclusions, the report also has a hopeful tone. Humanity can still guide its destiny towards a better future, taking strong measures from now on to stop the runaway of the second half of the century.

“We need a radical transformation of processes and behaviors at all levels: individuals, communities, companies, institutions and government,” the report states. “We must redefine our way of life and consumption.”

With AFP

This article was adapted from its original in French