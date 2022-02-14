The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will hold consultations with the national Olympic committees on the fate of the awards ceremony for the medalists in the figure skating team tournament at the Beijing Olympics. Writes about it RIA News.

According to IOC spokesman Mark Adams, if a decision is made that the Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete, this will not mean that she did not break the rules, and vice versa. “We must wait for the completion of this process. Now it is important to avoid speculation and speculation in this case,” he said.

Adams also said that the IOC will accept any decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the case of the Russian figure skater. He explained that this was not about the awards ceremony. “We would like the whole situation to be considered in full, a decision must be made before the start of the competition. This situation worries us and all athletes,” he said.

On February 11, the International Testing Agency officially confirmed that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s December 25 doping test tested positive for the banned trimetazidine. After that, the IOC and WADA filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision to lift the temporary suspension of the figure skater from the 2022 Olympics.

Valieva’s dubious doping test was reported on 9 February. In this regard, the IOC postponed the awards ceremony following the results of the team tournament of the Olympics. The Russian team, which included Valieva, became the winner in this type of program.