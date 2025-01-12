Gary Hall Junior (50 years old) was a torpedo in the water. A sensational sprinter. His duels with the Russian Alexander Popov are still remembered, especially in the 1996 Atlanta and Sydney 2000 Games. The 50 meter freestyle and 100 meter freestyle were his favorite events. Pure explosiveness and continuity. In his home in Los Angeles he collected up to 10 Olympic medals, 5 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze. He had them safely collected but has lost them due to the tremendous fires that are devastating the Californian city. He has been left without them but the International Olympic Committee has sought a solution for his grief.

The president of the IOC, Thomas Bach, while expressing his solidarity with the citizens of Los Angeles (USA) affected by the fires, announced that he will provide replicas of the medals lost to them to Hall Jr., who obtained them at the Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Games.

“We are in full solidarity with the citizens of Los Angeles and are full of admiration for the tireless work of firefighters and security forces. At this time, all attention must be focused on fighting fires and protecting people and property. We have also learned that a great Olympian, Gary Hall Jr., has lost his medals in the fire. The IOC will provide you with replicas,” the German leader advanced.

Hall is remembered for his great duels with the Russian Alexander Popov

The former swimmer won five medals in individual events and another five in relays. They have been razed because their house is one of those affected by the fire in the Palisades area of ​​Los Angeles.

The serious fires of recent days have caused the death of 16 people, according to the latest data from the local medical examiner’s office, 11 of them in the Eaton fire, located northeast and near the cities of Pasadena and Altadena, and 5 by the Palisades, the largest and most extensive to date.