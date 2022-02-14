The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not award the winner and prize-winners of the women’s individual tournament of the Olympic Games in Beijing if the Russian Kamila Valieva gets on the podium. This is stated in statement organizations.

If Valieva finishes the competition in one of the first three places, the flower ceremony will also be cancelled. In addition, the IOC is asking the International Skating Union (ISU) to allow the 25th-place skater to also compete in the free skate if Valieva is among the first 24 skaters.

The organization clarified that the medal ceremony will be organized after the completion of the consideration of Valieva’s case and the adoption of the final decision.

Earlier, on February 14, the lawyer assessed the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to allow Valiyeva to further participate in the Olympics. “CAS made a logical and informed decision. He issued, in fact, an interim verdict, and if he had banned the athlete from further participation in competitions, then she would have been de facto punished, although she has not yet been found guilty, ”he said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) condemned the decision to admit Valieva to the Olympics. The agency added that an independent intelligence and investigation department will study the case of the Russian woman. In accordance with the provisions of the juvenile code, WADA will investigate the figure skater’s support staff.

Earlier, on February 14, CAS lifted the temporary suspension from Valieva. The figure skater was allowed to participate in the individual tournament at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. The reason was the status of the “protected person” of the athlete and the late notification of a positive doping test.