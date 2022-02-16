International Olympic Committee (IOC) Communications Director Mark Adams said that the B sample of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has not yet been opened. His words lead RIA News.

He recalled that the investigation is ongoing, and urged not to draw conclusions now.

“We would prefer to avoid such cases. But we are where we are. You have to follow the rules. I won’t speculate on this case any more. I’ve reached my limit, I can’t even say anything more. You need to follow the law, you need to wait at least for the opening of the “B” sample, which has not yet been opened,” Adams said.

On February 14, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) allowed Valieva to participate in the individual tournament at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. The athlete will perform in the short and free programs, which will take place on February 15 and 17, respectively.

The IOC refused to award the winners of the team figure skating tournament, in which the Russians became the strongest. In addition, the organizers of the Games will not hold an awards ceremony if Valieva is among the winners in the individual tournament.